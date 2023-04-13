  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the top of her agenda would be reminding China of its responsibility to influence Russia to end its war in Ukraine and underlining EU solidarity. | REUTERS
BERLIN – Germany’s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower.

Macron provoked a backlash in the United States and Europe when he called on the European Union to reduce dependence on the U.S. and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction.”

Many European politicians, diplomats and analysts saw Macron’s comments in an interview with Politico and French daily Les Echos as a gift to what they called Beijing’s goal of dismantling transatlantic unity.

