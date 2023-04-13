Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing reported a 16% jump in first-half profit and lifted its outlook for the full year on Thursday, as the Japanese retailer saw a fledgling recovery in China and strong sales growth in Europe and North America.

Uniqlo, a clothing giant known for fleece jackets, low-key sweaters and button-down shirts, has become a bellwether for global retailers in China, where it has around 900 stores, making it Fast Retailing’s biggest foreign market and surpassing the number of stores in Japan.

The results could give some relief to investors concerned about how China’s long COVID-19 lockdowns have taken a toll on the world’s second-biggest economy and the multinationals doing business there.