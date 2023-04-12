  • An office building is burned to the ground and destroyed following shelling in Chasiv Yar, in Ukraine's Donetsk region on April 11. G7 foreign ministers are likely reiterate calls for Russia to end its offensive in Ukraine, during a meeting from Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    An office building is burned to the ground and destroyed following shelling in Chasiv Yar, in Ukraine's Donetsk region on April 11. G7 foreign ministers are likely reiterate calls for Russia to end its offensive in Ukraine, during a meeting from Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

The Group of Seven foreign ministers is likely to reiterate calls for Russia to immediately end its war against Ukraine and issue a tacit warning against China over attempts to change the status quo by force as they gather in Japan for a meeting starting Sunday, a source close to the matter said.

The meeting, to be joined by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others, will take place for three days in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, with arrangements under way to issue a joint statement following the discussions.

The outcome of the foreign ministerial talks will lay the groundwork for the G7 summit from May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED