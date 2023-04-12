The Group of Seven foreign ministers is likely to reiterate calls for Russia to immediately end its war against Ukraine and issue a tacit warning against China over attempts to change the status quo by force as they gather in Japan for a meeting starting Sunday, a source close to the matter said.

The meeting, to be joined by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others, will take place for three days in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, with arrangements under way to issue a joint statement following the discussions.

The outcome of the foreign ministerial talks will lay the groundwork for the G7 summit from May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima.