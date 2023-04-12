New Delhi – Japan has proposed developing an industrial hub in Bangladesh, with supply chains to landlocked northeastern states in India and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond, by developing a port and transport in the region, officials said Tuesday.
The move comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India last month, during which he touted the idea of a new industrial hub for the Bay of Bengal and northeast India that could bolster development in the impoverished region of 300 million people.
After Kishida’s visit, the Japanese government approved $1.27 billion in funding to Bangladesh for three infrastructure projects including a new commercial port in the Matarbari area with links to adjacent landlocked Indian states, including Tripura, and wider international markets.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.