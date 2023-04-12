  • A Chinese warship takes part in a military drill off the Chinese coast near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    A Chinese warship takes part in a military drill off the Chinese coast near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

China is planning to close the airspace north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that could disrupt flights around the region.

China and Taiwan’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Four officials outside China, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the ban would disrupt Taiwan’s northern flight information region (FIR) and that they were not aware of the reason for the restrictions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED