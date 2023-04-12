A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, though the strain does not appear to spread between people.

The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year.