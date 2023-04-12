  • A livestock market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China, where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations. | REUTERS
    A livestock market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China, where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, though the strain does not appear to spread between people.

The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED