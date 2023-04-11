Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has become a “symbol” of the end of the post-Cold War era, forcing the international community to face a “historical inflection point,” Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in its annual policy report released Tuesday.

In its 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook, Japan also showed a tougher stance against China, which has boosted its maritime military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. For the first time, it pledged in the report to deepen cooperation with “Global South” nations.

The report said that “the trend of international collaboration” has been weakening globally despite being reinforced after the end of Cold War in 1989, but it also said cooperation is needed now to counter Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine and other global issues, including climate change.