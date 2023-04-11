About 86% of people are still wearing masks in public a month after Japan’s guidelines were eased, according to an AI system developed by broadcaster NTV surveying people at Tokyo Station.

The results illustrate a widespread preference to wear masks in public even when officials aren’t pushing the issue, differing from the norm in Western countries.

The AiD AI system, which analyzed video footage of people walking in front of the station on Monday, showed that 85.6% of the people passing by were wearing masks, slightly down from a figure of 89.7% collected on March 13, when the mask guidelines were revised.