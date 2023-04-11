  • Sebastian Maniscalco, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Anna Taylor-Joy, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, Chris Pratt, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and others attend the premiere of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on April 1. | REUTERS
The much-anticipated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has made a record-breaking debut at the box office, with the hype also translating into a share price bump.

After opening across North America and 70 international markets over the Easter holiday weekend period, the Illumination and Nintendo co-production has taken in $375.6 million at the box office worldwide, positioning it to become the biggest hit of the year so far and setting a record as the biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated film.

Viewers in Nintendo’s home market have to wait until its April 28 release date, but Nintendo stock shot up 4% in Tokyo on Monday and closed slightly up on Tuesday.

