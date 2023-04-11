The much-anticipated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has made a record-breaking debut at the box office, with the hype also translating into a share price bump.

After opening across North America and 70 international markets over the Easter holiday weekend period, the Illumination and Nintendo co-production has taken in $375.6 million at the box office worldwide, positioning it to become the biggest hit of the year so far and setting a record as the biggest worldwide opening ever for an animated film.

Viewers in Nintendo’s home market have to wait until its April 28 release date, but Nintendo stock shot up 4% in Tokyo on Monday and closed slightly up on Tuesday.