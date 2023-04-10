  • A Maori statue stands on the ridge of Mount Victoria in Wellington, New Zealand, in July 2020. While AI technology could help preserve Indigenous languages, some worry that harvesting data without consent risks distorting the culture. | BLOOMBERG
    A Maori statue stands on the ridge of Mount Victoria in Wellington, New Zealand, in July 2020. While AI technology could help preserve Indigenous languages, some worry that harvesting data without consent risks distorting the culture. | BLOOMBERG

When U.S. tech firm OpenAI rolled out Whisper, a speech recognition tool offering audio transcription and translation into English for dozens of languages including Maori, it rang alarm bells for many Indigenous New Zealanders.

Whisper, launched in September by the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, was trained on 680,000 hours of audio from the web, including 1,381 hours of the Maori language.

Indigenous tech and culture experts say that while such technologies can help preserve and revive their languages, harvesting their data without consent risks abuse, distorting of Indigenous culture, and depriving minorities of their rights.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW