Japanese companies are selling record amounts of short-term bonds, a sign they’re bracing for the likelihood that the central bank will dismantle its ultralow interest rate policy.

Issuance of yen corporate notes due in five years or less reached an unprecedented ¥7.4 trillion ($56 billion) in the fiscal year that ended March 31, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That came as sales of Japanese debt maturing in longer than five years during the period fell to ¥5.4 trillion, the least since fiscal 2015.

The rush to issue shorter notes reflects market speculation that the Bank of Japan under new Gov. Kazuo Ueda will put an end to a decade of ultraeasy policy, a move that will likely hit longer debt especially hard. If the BOJ tightens credit, it would be joining central banks around the world that have pushed up interest rates to try to tame rapid inflation.