Japan’s current account swung to a surplus in February, reflecting hefty returns on securities investments and easing some concerns about any weakening of the country’s purchasing power, after the previous month’s record deficit.

The current account surplus stood at ¥2.1972 trillion ($16.59 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said, smaller than a ¥2.5357 trillion surplus forecast by a Reuters poll of 16 economists. That followed the prior month’s ¥1.9893 trillion deficit, which was caused by effects of the Chinese New Year holidays in January pushing down China-bound exports.

In February, a weak yen and rises in global interest rates helped drive the amount of primary income gains from Japanese investments overseas to a record amount, a Finance Ministry official said.