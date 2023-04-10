Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the four new sites that the U.S. can access under an expanded defense agreement are intended to bolster the Southeast Asian nation’s capability to defend its territory, and not for any offensive moves.

“We will not allow our military bases to be used for any offensive action,” Marcos said Monday ahead of the start of the two allies’ annual joint military exercises.

“It is only meant to help the Philippines, when the Philippines is in need of help,” he said, according to a statement from his communications office.