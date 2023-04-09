  • A pod of sperm whales off the Sicilian coast of Milazzo, Italy, in June 2020. Whales have a role to play in the fight against climate change, and that all comes down to how they can help keep carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere in both direct and indirect ways. | MUMA MUSEO DEL MARE DI MILAZZO / VIA REUTERS
Some of the most awe-inspiring animals on Earth, whales have loomed large in culture and as a symbol of natural conservation.

Still, these giant creatures face a number of threats, from ship collisions and noise pollution, to commercial whaling. Japan is one of the few countries to still hunt the animals commercially, with minke whaling for the year commencing last week.

But beyond concerns over the impact of reduced whale populations on marine ecosystems, there’s now increased attention being paid to the role they have in helping the fight against climate change.

