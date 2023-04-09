  • Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in the city of Osaka on Sunday as a string local elections are held across Japan to select governors, mayors and assembly members. In Osaka, attention was focused on whether candidates backed by national opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai would win the elections for mayor and governor. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

From Hokkaido to Osaka, voters are casting their ballots to select governors, mayors and assembly members in local elections held across Japan on Sunday.

The results of the polls could affect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision on when to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election, analysts have said.

Among the nine gubernatorial races, incumbents and new faces supported by the ruling coalition led by Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party square off with candidates backed by opposition parties in Hokkaido, Osaka, Nara and Oita prefectures.

