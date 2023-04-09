Three pictures depicting an Indian elephant being led to safety through a chaotic scene following the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake have been discovered at Japan’s oldest amusement park.

The lithographs, found at Asakusa Hanayashiki in Tokyo’s former entertainment district, focus on the elephant, named Johnny, in the wake of the devastating quake that hit Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures. They portray the distressed animal being led through a crowd of people against a backdrop of flames and black smoke.

A man in a hat carrying a stick appears to be guiding the elephant away from danger as people flee amid the confusion.