  • NH Foods proposes various recipes for its newly launched foie gras food alternative, made mainly from chicken liver. | KYODO
    NH Foods proposes various recipes for its newly launched foie gras food alternative, made mainly from chicken liver. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Osaka – Meatpacking firm NH Foods recently began selling a foie gras alternative on a trial basis, using chicken liver to create a product at a price roughly one-third of the French delicacy.

The company uses a production technique that uses chicken liver, which typically sees a drop in demand during the cold season, to mimic the distinct taste and texture of the pricey delicacy without relying on a controversial poultry farming method used to produce foie gras, according to NH Foods.

Each package contains 120 grams of the product, named “Gras Foie,” and a special balsamic vinegar sauce for 3,218 yen.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW