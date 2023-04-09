Meatpacking firm NH Foods recently began selling a foie gras alternative on a trial basis, using chicken liver to create a product at a price roughly one-third of the French delicacy.

The company uses a production technique that uses chicken liver, which typically sees a drop in demand during the cold season, to mimic the distinct taste and texture of the pricey delicacy without relying on a controversial poultry farming method used to produce foie gras, according to NH Foods.

Each package contains 120 grams of the product, named “Gras Foie,” and a special balsamic vinegar sauce for 3,218 yen.