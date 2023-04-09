  • Chinese People's Liberation Army vehicles under the Eastern Theater Command take part in a combat readiness patrol and 'Joint Sword' exercises around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in China in this image released on Saturday. | EASTERN THEATER COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
The United States said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely” Sunday as China began a second of three days of military exercises designed to “encircle” Taiwan, just days after the self-ruled island’s leader transited California for a landmark meeting with the U.S. House speaker.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese military was continuing exercises around the island, sending fighter jets, reconnaissance planes and other aircraft on multiple sorties Sunday morning, while also dispatching a number of ships to the area.

The ministry said it was also closely monitoring the movement of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Rocket Force.

