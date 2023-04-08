  • A woman looks at a website with the mifepristone abortion pill on her computer in Arlington, Virginia. A conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted U.S. approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday, but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal. | AFP-JIJI
A federal judge on Friday halted federal regulators’ approval of the abortion pill mifepristone while a legal challenge proceeds, partially granting a request by anti-abortion groups and dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States.

The 67-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, will not take effect for one week, in order to give the Biden administration a chance to file an emergency appeal.

A White House official said they are reviewing the abortion ruling.

