A Japanese military helicopter that went missing off Okinawa Prefecture had normal radio communications with air traffic control, including its last contact just 2 minutes before vanishing from radar, people close to the matter said Saturday.

The radio communications between the Ground Self-Defense Force’s UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter with 10 members aboard and two air traffic control centers in the area did not indicate any abnormalities, they said.

GSDF officials said Saturday the helicopter’s automatic distress signal transmitter likely failed when it presumably crashed Thursday afternoon.