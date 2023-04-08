  • Ground Self-Defense Force personnel continue the search for a missing GSDF helicopter on Okinawa Prefecture's Miyako Island on Saturday morning. | KYODO
KYODO, STAFF REPORT – A Japanese military helicopter that went missing off Okinawa Prefecture had normal radio communications with air traffic control, including its last contact just 2 minutes before vanishing from radar, people close to the matter said Saturday.

The radio communications between the Ground Self-Defense Force’s UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter with 10 members aboard and two air traffic control centers in the area did not indicate any abnormalities, they said.

GSDF officials said Saturday the helicopter’s automatic distress signal transmitter likely failed when it presumably crashed Thursday afternoon.

