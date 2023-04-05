  • A 3D rendering of the Defender drone designed by Eugene Nayshtetik and his team | REUTERS
    A 3D rendering of the Defender drone designed by Eugene Nayshtetik and his team | REUTERS

PRAGUE – Eugene Nayshtetik and his five co-workers shuttered their company developing medical and biotech startups to join the defense forces days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Within two months, their commanders agreed it would be more useful if they swapped their military gear for computers.

With the government’s blessing, Nayshtetik and his team of engineers moved to neighboring Poland where they raised initial funding from a Polish company, Air Res Aviation, to develop a new drone for the Ukrainian military.

Jerzy Nowak, president and co-owner of Air Res Aviation, said his company’s initial investment in the drone project amounted to around $200,000.

