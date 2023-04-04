Prime Minster Fumio Kishida’s visit late March to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and nearby Bucha, the site of a civilian massacre by Russian troops, was “historic,” Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister told Kyodo News in a recent interview.

Emine Dzhaparova called Kishida’s surprise visit and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “huge sign of solidarity and support” from the country, which will host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

With the Russian war in Ukraine highlighting issues of global concern such as energy and food security and the danger of nuclear weapons, she suggested Kyiv hopes the leaders of the G7 will advance discussions in these areas during the gathering.