The Japanese government aims to triple the sales of companies manufacturing semiconductors, parts and materials in the country to ¥15 trillion ($113 billion) in 2030 by beefing up investments, the industry ministry said Monday.

The goal, to be included in the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry’s semiconductor strategy to be updated later this year, was unveiled amid an intensifying competition to secure the stable supply of the key technology.

In 2020, sales of companies that are manufacturing chips, related parts and materials in Japan totaled about ¥5 trillion, accounting for about 10% of the global share, according to government data.