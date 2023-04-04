  • ChatGPT’s capabilities have led many to believe that the technology is a game changer, possibly becoming the search engine of the future. Still, the chatbot is prone to making mistakes. | REUTERS
    ChatGPT’s capabilities have led many to believe that the technology is a game changer, possibly becoming the search engine of the future. Still, the chatbot is prone to making mistakes. | REUTERS

As the buzz surrounding ChatGPT has grown in recent months, Japanese firms have begun to grapple with how to integrate it into their work — or whether to use the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot at all.

Panasonic Connect, which runs network equipment and security solution services, started providing an AI assistant tool based on ChatGPT to its employees in mid-February, as the company had been paying close attention to the chatbot’s potential from an early stage.

“In the words of (the ChatGPT project leader at the company), it’s not about whether to use it or not, it’s about when to use it,” a Panasonic Connect spokesman said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED