  • Passengers from Shanghai wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Narita Airport in January. | KYODO
    Passengers from Shanghai wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Narita Airport in January. | KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji

Japan will stop testing travelers arriving from mainland China for the coronavirus, the government said Monday, ending a COVID-19 policy previously slammed as “discriminatory” by Beijing.

From Wednesday, arrivals from China will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative result obtained before departure — “just the same as all the other travelers and returnees,” a government statement said.

The decision brings to an end a spat over COVID-19 border measures that began in January.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED