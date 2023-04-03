Japan will stop testing travelers arriving from mainland China for the coronavirus, the government said Monday, ending a COVID-19 policy previously slammed as “discriminatory” by Beijing.
From Wednesday, arrivals from China will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative result obtained before departure — “just the same as all the other travelers and returnees,” a government statement said.
The decision brings to an end a spat over COVID-19 border measures that began in January.
