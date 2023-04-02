MUMBAI – Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, local media reported on Sunday.
Gandhi, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and leader of the Congress Party, was found guilty of defamation by a court in the western state of Gujarat over comments he made in a speech in 2019.
Gandhi has filed a plea in the Surat sessions court against the magistrate order, the Indian Express newspaper reported, while a senior Congress Party official, who declined to be named, said the court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday.
