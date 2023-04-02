When Joe Biden was asked on Friday morning about the impact that the indictment of his White House predecessor and political rival Donald Trump would have on America, the U.S. president had an emphatic response: no comment.

“I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment,” Biden elaborated after being pressed several times by reporters.

Biden was continuing a strategy his White House has honed on Trump over two years — silence is golden. Now that Trump has been indicted in a New York hush money case, White House officials indicate they plan to follow the same “keep quiet and carry on” playbook.