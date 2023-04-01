United Nations – Ocean advocates warned on Friday that the door may fly open for undersea mining in the near future in the absence of solid environmental rules that more and more nations demand.
As two weeks of negotiations concluded Friday over possible environmental rules restricting large-scale mining of the seabed, NGOs voiced fear that industry may soon be given the green light.
Several nations called for a moratorium on such mining at the International Seabed Authority (ISA) council meeting.
