Core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank’s 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world’s third-largest economy.

A separate index stripping away energy prices rose at the fastest year-on-year pace since 1990, a sign the effect of government subsidies to curb utility bills did little to stem the rising cost of living for households.

The data underscores the challenge incoming Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda faces in assessing whether recent cost-driven inflation will shift to one backed by solid demand and wage growth as uncertainties cloud Japan’s fragile economic recovery.