Toyota Motor said Thursday its global sales for February rose 10.3% from a year ago to 773,271 units, a record high for the month, as domestic sales rebounded on the back of easing semiconductor shortages.

Sales in Japan, including those for minivehicles, jumped 53.2% to 155,840 cars, following a slump the previous year due to a shortage of parts and the effects of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Toyota's domestic output also grew 11.2% to 281,521 units, helping to lift its global production, which expanded 2.0% to 755,839 units for the second straight monthly increase.