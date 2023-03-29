A cap of 1,200 visitors per day is to be introduced on an island in Okinawa as part of a drive to prevent over-tourism that disrupts residents’ way of life and the local ecosystem, according to the prefectural government.

Starting in April, the Okinawa Prefectural Government will aim to cap total annual visits to Iriomote Island at 330,000 people. The island, dubbed the “Galapagos of the East” by local authorities, is popular for its natural beauty and for having a distinctive species of wildcat only found on the island.

The measures, though, will not be compulsory for the time being, with relevant parties only being urged to cooperate with the cap.