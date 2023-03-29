In the event of an eruption of Mount Fuji, an updated escape plan calls on nearby residents to evacuate on foot, the disaster management council for Japan’s tallest mountain said Wednesday. The new guidelines represent a significant change to previous plans, which were predicated on the use of cars.

The disaster management council consists of various administrative bodies, including the national government and the local governments of both Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures — which the 3,776-meter volcano straddles — and the local government of nearby Kanagawa Prefecture.

The update to the evacuation plan is the first in nine years and is based on revisions made to the Mount Fuji hazard map in 2021.