JOLED, an organic light-emitting diode display company created through a merger of Panasonic and Sony operations, said Monday it has filed for court protection with debt totaling ¥33.7 billion ($260 million).

The company said it will pull out of the display manufacturing business and close its factories in Ishikawa and Chiba prefectures. Regarding its roughly 380 employees, the struggling venture said it will lay off about 280 who are not involved in development.

The company had suffered from weakened demand for OLEDs and increased competition with its rivals, it said, while adding that it took more time and cost than expected to achieve stable production.