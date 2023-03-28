Japanese battery startup APB has announced it has partnered with world’s largest oil firm, Saudi Aramco, to jointly develop materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries and introduce them to global markets.

Fukui-based APB says that safer and low-cost all-polymer batteries will play a crucial role in decarbonization, and that it is building a pilot production line at its Fukui plant to prepare for mass production in the fiscal year beginning April 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Aramco has been boosting investments in the fields of renewables and storage batteries to gear up decarbonization efforts.