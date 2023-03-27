  • A Berlin transport company BVG subway platform at Alexanderplatz station in the German capital during a nationwide strike of transport workers on Monday | REUTERS
    A Berlin transport company BVG subway platform at Alexanderplatz station in the German capital during a nationwide strike of transport workers on Monday | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

BERLIN/FRANKFURT – Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday morning, disrupting millions of commuters and travelers at the start of the work week during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe’s largest economy.

The 24-hour strikes called by the Verdi trade union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action that has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

Two of the country’s largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt, suspended flights, while long-distance rail services were cancelled by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW