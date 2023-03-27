Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday morning, disrupting millions of commuters and travelers at the start of the work week during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe’s largest economy.

The 24-hour strikes called by the Verdi trade union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action that has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

Two of the country’s largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt, suspended flights, while long-distance rail services were cancelled by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.