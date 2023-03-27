The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday opened in Kyoto after relocating from Tokyo, becoming the first government body to move its headquarters from the capital as part of the nation’s push to boost the regions through decentralization.

The agency, which transferred its main functions to the western city including the commissioner’s office, will focus on disseminating Japanese culture from the ancient western capital that is famous among foreign tourists for its traditional aesthetics.

Scheduled to become fully operational on May 15, the agency will initially operate with about 70 people in Kyoto, including the commissioner. Ultimately, around 390 employees, or about 70 percent of its staff, will be based in Kyoto.