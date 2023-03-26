A Japanese man detained in Beijing since earlier this month for allegedly violating Chinese law is an employee of Astellas Pharma Inc., a spokesperson for the Japanese drugmaker confirmed Sunday.

The Japanese government has been seeking the release of the man, in his 50s, as soon as possible. He may be facing spying allegations.

“It is correct that one of our company employees has been detained,” a spokesperson of Astellas, headquartered in Tokyo, said.