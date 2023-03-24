  • U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a reception at the White House in Washington on Feb. 27 | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a reception at the White House in Washington on Feb. 27 | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris may not have won over America in her first two years in office, but she is staying put at U.S. President Joe Biden’s side.

The first female vice president is gearing up for another national campaign despite low poll ratings, a failure to win over the Washington establishment and concern among fellow Democrats about an underwhelming start in the job.

Harris heads into a high pressure situation as Biden, now 80, moves toward an unprecedented run for a second term as the first octogenarian in the Oval Office.

