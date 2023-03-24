  • Justice Minister Ken Saito speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
Japan’s immigration agency released guidelines clarifying eligibility for refugee status — a first for the nation — amid a jump in applications.

The new document aims to organize criteria relating to how refugee status in Japan is determined, with the intention of increasing transparency and promoting confidence in the system, the justice ministry said on Friday.

“We have included points that should be taken into consideration in accordance with the changing circumstances surrounding refugees,” said Madoka Shimozaki, a spokesperson for the immigration agency.

