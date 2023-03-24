Twitter will begin removing so-called legacy verified marks from user accounts next week, as it works toward a model where only paid subscribers and members of approved organizations have that status.

The move to strike legacy verification begins Apr. 1, the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet Thursday. It’s one of the earliest policy changes announced by owner Elon Musk, who described the existing program as “corrupt” shortly after taking over late last year. Musk has changed his mind about several changes at the social network, but has remained steadfast in his desire to eliminate the old verification system.

Twitter has made the blue verification mark a major feature of its Twitter Blue subscription offering, which Musk began pricing at $8 per month and now promotes as the best way to both enjoy and improve the service. Twitter’s bot problem would also be solved by more paying subscribers, Musk says. Paying Blue users get higher priority in replies and searches, helping to fight scams and spam, according to the company. They also receive half the ads and are able to edit tweets.