Japan’s internal affairs ministry is set to approve a proposal by Kyoto to tax the owners of empty homes and holiday houses, a source close to the matter said Wednesday, with the city becoming the first in the country to implement the system.

The new tax, set for introduction in 2026 at the earliest, aims to boost the property market amid an exodus of young people struggling to secure housing in Kyoto. If effective, it could serve as a reference for other cities facing similar problems.

In addition to vacant properties, the non-statutory tax will also target vacation homes and unoccupied secondary residences, with factors such as the property’s value and location taken into consideration when calculating the amount to be taxed.