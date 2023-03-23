  • A 5-hour meeting on Feb. 13 between EU lawmakers on AI rules resulted in no resolution, leaving them at loggerheads over various facets of the Act. | REUTERS
STOCKHOLM/LONDON – Rapid technological advances such as the ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence (AI) app are complicating efforts by European Union lawmakers to agree on landmark AI laws, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

The European Commission proposed the draft rules nearly two years ago in a bid to protect citizens from the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months.

The draft needs to be thrashed out between EU countries and EU lawmakers, called a trilogue, before the rules can become law.

