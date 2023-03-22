  • A South Korean soldier stands on a South Korean K1A1 tank before a live fire exercise at a military training field in Pocheon on Wednesday, as part of the Freedom Shield joint military exercise. | AFP-JIJI
SEOUL – North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of tests of its weapons as its rivals, South Korea and the United States, conducted joint military exercises.

North Korea fired the missiles at around 10:15 a.m. from its South Hamgyong province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

It was not immediately clear how many projectiles were fired and exactly which type they were.

