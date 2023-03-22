SEOUL – North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of tests of its weapons as its rivals, South Korea and the United States, conducted joint military exercises.
North Korea fired the missiles at around 10:15 a.m. from its South Hamgyong province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
It was not immediately clear how many projectiles were fired and exactly which type they were.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.