Michael Cohen may be about to get the role he’s been auditioning for since 2018: Witness for the prosecution against his old boss, Donald Trump.

If Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg proceeds with a case against Trump over a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, as widely expected, Cohen would be the state’s star witness. It was Cohen, after all, who handled the damage control transaction just before the 2016 presidential election Trump won. And Cohen went to prison for it — implicating Trump in his guilty plea to federal charges.

“Nothing I’m saying now is new,” Cohen, 56, said in an interview. “The only difference is that this potential indictment will force the exposure of all of that information.”