Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to put his stamp on Japan’s “free and open Indo-Pacific” framework, using a visit to India this week to unveil a new plan that includes a massive new infrastructure and economic assistance program for countries in the “Global South.”
Kishida laid out the ambitious plan to promote the FOIP strategy on Monday, pledging $75 billion in investment to aid economies across the region — and beyond — in an attempt to bolster ties with countries in the Global South, a term used to refer to developing nations in areas such as Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The plan, which did not mention China by name, was widely seen as a bid to counter Beijing’s attempts to expand its influence among developing nations and reinforce the global commitment to the rule of law in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.