Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to put his stamp on Japan’s “free and open Indo-Pacific” framework, using a visit to India this week to unveil a new plan that includes a massive new infrastructure and economic assistance program for countries in the “Global South.”

Kishida laid out the ambitious plan to promote the FOIP strategy on Monday, pledging $75 billion in investment to aid economies across the region — and beyond — in an attempt to bolster ties with countries in the Global South, a term used to refer to developing nations in areas such as Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The plan, which did not mention China by name, was widely seen as a bid to counter Beijing’s attempts to expand its influence among developing nations and reinforce the global commitment to the rule of law in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.