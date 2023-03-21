A modern art museum designed by world-famous architect Kisho Kurokawa in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima has reopened after around two years of major renovations.

The Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art opened in 1989 as Japan’s first publicly run modern art museum and has exhibited many artworks on the themes of atomic bombs and peace, owing to its location in a city that was hit with atomic bombs in the final days of World War II in 1945.

Following the large-scale renovations and repairs to the structure’s interior and exterior, the building, which reopened Saturday, is now equipped with barrier-free bathrooms and nursing rooms to make the museum more accessible.