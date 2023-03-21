A Japanese company has tapped into growing demand in Asia for fresh seafood, allowing overseas customers to use a smartphone app to order freshly caught fish from ports across Japan and ensuring hassle-free delivery.

Uuuo, acting as an intermediary between sellers and buyers, recently delivered red seabream to Thailand in an initial foray into the global market, the Hiroshima-based company said in a press release.

Overseas importers are able to utilize the app “Uuuo importer” to look through listed pictures of seafood from numerous ports in Japan as well as obtain information on the fishing method, landing date and delivery date, simplifying a procedure that often requires phone calls.