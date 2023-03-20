Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, including on Beijing’s proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

“During the visit, I look forward to exchanging in-depth views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern, so as to draw a blueprint for China-Russia strategic coordination and practical cooperation in the new era,” Xi said in brief remarks on arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport shown on Chinese state TV.

“This visit will be fruitful and inject new impetus” into the relationship, he said.