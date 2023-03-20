  • Chinee President Xi Jinping waves as he disembarks from his aircraft upon arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday | KOMMERSANT PHOTO / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Chinee President Xi Jinping waves as he disembarks from his aircraft upon arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday | KOMMERSANT PHOTO / VIA AFP-JIJI

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, including on Beijing’s proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

“During the visit, I look forward to exchanging in-depth views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern, so as to draw a blueprint for China-Russia strategic coordination and practical cooperation in the new era,” Xi said in brief remarks on arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport shown on Chinese state TV.

“This visit will be fruitful and inject new impetus” into the relationship, he said.

