As part of a fresh inflation-relief package, the Japanese government will spend over ¥2 trillion ($15 billion) in reserve funds from the state budget for the current business year to March on lowering liquefied petroleum gas bills and providing financial support to low-income families, government sources said Monday.

As key pillars of the package expected to be compiled on Wednesday, the government plans to give ¥30,000 to each low-income household and an extra ¥50,000 per child to the same group, the sources said.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has been urging Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take additional steps to ease the pain of accelerating inflation on households ahead of a series of local elections this spring.