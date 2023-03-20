  • The government plans to cut liquefied petroleum gas bills as part of a fresh inflation-relief package to be compiled later this month. | BLOOMBERG
    The government plans to cut liquefied petroleum gas bills as part of a fresh inflation-relief package to be compiled later this month. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

As part of a fresh inflation-relief package, the Japanese government will spend over ¥2 trillion ($15 billion) in reserve funds from the state budget for the current business year to March on lowering liquefied petroleum gas bills and providing financial support to low-income families, government sources said Monday.

As key pillars of the package expected to be compiled on Wednesday, the government plans to give ¥30,000 to each low-income household and an extra ¥50,000 per child to the same group, the sources said.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has been urging Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take additional steps to ease the pain of accelerating inflation on households ahead of a series of local elections this spring.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW