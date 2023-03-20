  • Many Bank of Japan board members said at their meeting earlier this month that the central bank must maintain its massive stimulus to support the economy, but some members voiced concern over lingering distortions in the bond yield curve. | BLOOMBERG
The Bank of Japan must be ready to work further toward improving market functions if needed, a central bank policymaker said at a meeting this month, underscoring the bank’s concern over the rising cost of its bond yield control policy.

While global banking woes have taken some upward pressure off long-term interest rates, the debate underscores the challenge incoming BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda faces in keeping borrowing costs low — without draining market liquidity with aggressive bond buying.

At the March meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultraloose policy, including a controversial 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield that had come under attack from markets betting on a near-term interest rate hike.

